The most goals per game in 90 years – the Opta stats behind a remarkable Premier League season

SoccerNews.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
It has been an incredible start to the 2020-21 Premier League season, but no one could have foreseen what happened on Sunday. Manchester United were dismantled 6-1 by Tottenham at Old Trafford and just hours later reigning champions Liverpool were thrashed 7-2 by Aston Villa. It was United’s joint-heaviest home defeat in the Premier League […]
