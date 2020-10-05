Amad Traore: Manchester United agree £27m deal for Atalanta teenager with three Serie A appearances after Ousmane Dembele blow Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Manchester United have agreed a £27million deal to sign Atalanta teenager Amad Traore. The 18-year-old winger will join the Red Devils at the start of 2021 after his work permit is cleared, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Traore, who was born in the Ivory Coast but moved to Italy at a young age, has […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

