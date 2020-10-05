‘He can call me John!’ – Jose Mourinho says sorry to Gareth Southgate for calling him ‘Gary’ as Tottenham boss insists he is full of respect for England manager Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Jose Mourinho has apologised to Gareth Southgate, insisting he meant no offence to the England boss after referring to him as ‘Gary’ last week. The Tottenham manager made a public plea for Southgate not to overwork his star striker Harry Kane during the international break, following a gruelling run of club fixtures. Mourinho referred to […] 👓 View full article

