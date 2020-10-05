Global  
 

‘He can call me John!’ – Jose Mourinho says sorry to Gareth Southgate for calling him ‘Gary’ as Tottenham boss insists he is full of respect for England manager

talkSPORT Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho has apologised to Gareth Southgate, insisting he meant no offence to the England boss after referring to him as ‘Gary’ last week. The Tottenham manager made a public plea for Southgate not to overwork his star striker Harry Kane during the international break, following a gruelling run of club fixtures. Mourinho referred to […]
 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has warned midfielder Dele Alli it will be difficult for him to play in the first team because of the number of quality attacking players he has in his squad.

