Chiefs-Patriots COVID-19 tests return negative; Titans have no additional positives, per reports
Monday, 5 October 2020 (
4 days ago) According to ESPN, there were no additional COVID-19 positive tests to report among the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
NFL Moves Patriots-Broncos To Monday Night
The Patriots did not have any new positive COVID-19 tests in their latest round of testing, so it appears they're set to play their rescheduled Monday night game with the Broncos. WBZ-TV's Levan Reid..
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:01 Published 2 hours ago
Titans workout after COVID-19 shutdown
A group of Tennessee Titans skill position players held a workout at Montgomery Bell Academy last Wednesday, a day after St. Thomas Sports Park was shut down due to eight positive COVID-19 tests,..
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:55 Published 2 days ago
Tweets about this