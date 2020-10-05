Global  
 

Chiefs-Patriots COVID-19 tests return negative; Titans have no additional positives, per reports

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
According to ESPN, there were no additional COVID-19 positive tests to report among the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.
