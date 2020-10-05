Global  
 

Watkins matches Kane feat, and a first for Colombia – the Premier League weekend´s quirky facts

SoccerNews.com Monday, 5 October 2020
It was impossible to make a case for the defence as Liverpool and Manchester United were humiliated after Everton’s Colombia duo made history on another extraordinary weekend of Premier League action. Champions Liverpool were demolished 7-2 at Aston Villa on Sunday after 10-man United had slumped to a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of rampant […]
Premier League round-up: Man United and Liverpool suffer humiliating losses

Premier League round-up: Man United and Liverpool suffer humiliating losses

 A look back at the highlights from a memorable weekend of Premier Leaguefootball, with Liverpool and Manchester United both on the end of humiliatingdefeats.

