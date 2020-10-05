|
Watkins matches Kane feat, and a first for Colombia – the Premier League weekend´s quirky facts
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
It was impossible to make a case for the defence as Liverpool and Manchester United were humiliated after Everton’s Colombia duo made history on another extraordinary weekend of Premier League action. Champions Liverpool were demolished 7-2 at Aston Villa on Sunday after 10-man United had slumped to a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of rampant […]
