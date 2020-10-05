‘Liverpool were lazy, lethargic and complacent… but they’ll come back stronger’ – Danny Murphy calls Aston Villa thrashing ‘a blip’ and still backs Reds for title
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Liverpool’s 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa was the ‘kick up the backside’ the Reds needed to snap out their rut of complacency and chase a second straight Premier League title. That’s according to Danny Murphy, who branded Jurgen Klopp’s team ‘lazy, lethargic and complacent’ following their disastrous evening at Villa Park. Ollie Watkins starred with […]
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions were left stunned as Ollie Watkinsregistered a first-half hat-trick and John McGinn, Ross Barkley and...