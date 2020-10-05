Gunnersaurus subject of Arsenal fans’ GoFundMe page as Piers Morgan and Gary Lineker join effort to help save beloved dinosaur mascot from extinction Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Gunnersaurus after Arsenal’s beloved mascot was released from the club. On Monday, it was revealed the Premier League side decided to part ways with the dinosaur as part of cost-cutting measures to combat the financial devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Gunnersaurus has become a hugely popular […] 👓 View full article

