Manchester United could complete FIVE transfers before deadline with Watford’s Ismaila Sarr among targets Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Manchester United are going for it on transfer deadline day. The Premier League giants – humiliated by Tottenham on Sunday – could make as many as FIVE signings before tonight’s 11pm deadline passes. talkSPORT understands United are currently locked in talks with Watford over a deal for winger Ismaila Sarr. The Red Devils have offered […] 👓 View full article