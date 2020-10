You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Matthew Stafford, Matt Patricia talk Lions signing of Adrian Peterson



Matthew Stafford, Matt Patricia talk Lions signing of Adrian Peterson | Brad Galli has more Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:28 Published on September 7, 2020 Matt Patricia on cutdown day: 'It's the worst'



Matt Patricia on cutdown day: 'It's the worst' | Brad Galli has more Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:36 Published on September 5, 2020 Days after canceling practice, Matt Patricia says Lions 'want people to listen'



Days after canceling practice, Matt Patricia says Lions 'want people to listen' | Brad Galli has more Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:28 Published on August 28, 2020

Tweets about this