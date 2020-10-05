Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thomas Partey to Arsenal: Gunners make deadline day move for £45m ‘complete midfielder’ who is ‘underappreciated’ at Atletico Madrid

talkSPORT Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Arsenal have left it late but they are back in for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. Partey has been on the Gunners’ radar all summer but had refused to meet his £45million release clause. Reports claimed they would go back in for him to try and get a deal before Monday’s 11pm deadline. While the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Arsenal expected to buy Partey for £45m'

'Arsenal expected to buy Partey for £45m' 02:48

 Arsenal are 'expected' to meet Thomas Partey's £45m release clause as they close in on a deal for the Atletico Madrid midfielder on Deadline Day.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'£45m for Partey - I almost fell off chair!' [Video]

'£45m for Partey - I almost fell off chair!'

Sky Sports' Paul Merson says he almost fell off his chair after hearing Arsenal are expected to pay Atletico Madrid's £45m release clause for Thomas Partey, adding he would be a great..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published
Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico [Video]

Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico

Luis Suarez completes his move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:28Published
'Arsenal want it to be Partey-time at the Emirates' [Video]

'Arsenal want it to be Partey-time at the Emirates'

Dharmesh Sheth says Arsenal are working hard to agree a deal for Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid - and explains why current Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira could hold the key to an agreement.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

How Thomas Partey transfer U-turn was performed to give Arsenal hope of deal

How Thomas Partey transfer U-turn was performed to give Arsenal hope of deal Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is on the verge of completing a deadline day move to Premier League big boys Arsenal, with the Ghana international set...
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC SportFootball.london

Thomas Partey to Arsenal: Gunners ‘guaranteed’ to finish in Premier League top four if Atletico Madrid midfielder signs before transfer deadline

 There are no doubts Arsenal will finish in the Premier League top four this season if they sign Thomas Partey before the transfer deadline. The Gunners have made...
talkSPORT

Arsenal make move to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal make move to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey Arsenal have targeted a deadline day move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, with Mikel Arteta keen to add quality to his squad
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC SportBBC NewsDaily Star

Tweets about this