Thomas Partey to Arsenal: Gunners make deadline day move for £45m ‘complete midfielder’ who is ‘underappreciated’ at Atletico Madrid Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Arsenal have left it late but they are back in for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. Partey has been on the Gunners’ radar all summer but had refused to meet his £45million release clause. Reports claimed they would go back in for him to try and get a deal before Monday’s 11pm deadline. While the […] 👓 View full article

