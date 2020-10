Packers WR Davante Adams says he's being held out vs. Falcons, deletes tweet Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Packers receiver Davante Adams, in a since-deleted tweet, said he won't be playing against the Falcons on Monday night.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this