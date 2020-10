News24.com | Thomas suffers time blow as Ecuadorian Caicedo wins Giro third stage Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Geraint Thomas lost more than 11 minutes as Ecuadorian Jonathan Caicedo won the Giro d'Italia's third stage on Mount Etna. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this