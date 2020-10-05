Global  
 

Aston Villa have had the best summer transfer window of any Premier League club, hails talkSPORT host after Liverpool thrashing

talkSPORT Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Aston Villa have been hailed for their business during their summer transfer window after they thrashed Premier League champions Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League champions were left stunned as Ollie Watkins registered a first-half hat-trick and John McGinn, Ross Barkley and Jack Grealish, with a brace, also got on the scoresheet for Villa in a […]
