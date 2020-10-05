Bayern Munich sign Choupo-Moting on free transfer Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bayern Munich have increased their options in attack after bringing in Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer. Choupo-Moting spent the last two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain and came off the bench in the Ligue 1 side’s Champions League final defeat to Bayern in August. The 31-year-old made 51 appearances across all competitions for PSG […] 👓 View full article

