News24.com | Djokovic wins 35th match of 2020, into 14th Roland Garros quarter-final

News24 Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic racked up his 35th win of 2020 and a place in the Roland Garros quarter-finals for the 14th time with a win over Russia's Karen Khachanov.
