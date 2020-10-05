|
|
|
News24.com | Djokovic wins 35th match of 2020, into 14th Roland Garros quarter-final
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic racked up his 35th win of 2020 and a place in the Roland Garros quarter-finals for the 14th time with a win over Russia's Karen Khachanov.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov
Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has experienced three different bio bubbles over the last one month, the latest being in Paris. In this chat with HT ahead of the 2020 French Open, India's highest..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 20:04Published
|
|
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?
Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title.
Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open.
Nadal has an unparalleled record at..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|