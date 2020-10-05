Global  
 

Arsenal transfer news: Matteo Guendouzi joins Hertha Berlin on loan

BBC Sport Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi joins Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on loan for the rest of the season.
