Arsenal transfer news: Matteo Guendouzi joins Hertha Berlin on loan
Monday, 5 October 2020 (
22 minutes ago) Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi joins Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on loan for the rest of the season.
Former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick talks about Ryan Sessegnon's loan move to Hoffenheim and the potential loan move for Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi to join Hertha Berlin.
