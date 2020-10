Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' game 3 loss to the Miami Heat & whether or not LeBron James leaving the court early is a big...

Chris Broussard breaks down what the Heat would need to do to upset Lakers, predicts LA to win in 5 | UNDISPUTED Chris Broussard joins the show to break down what the Miami Heat would need to do to upset LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers. Broussard believes the Lakers would...

FOX Sports 6 days ago