Djokovic beats Khachanov to reach French Open quarters for record 11th straight year Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Novak Djokovic reached the French Open quarter-finals for the 11th consecutive year, extending his own Open-era record at the tournament. Facing his toughest challenge yet this year at Roland Garros, he downed No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this