Alex Telles: Manchester United complete £18m signing of former Chelsea transfer target who Roberto Carlos loves from Porto
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Manchester United have strengthened their defence with the £18million signing of Porto left-back Alex Telles. One day after conceding six times to Tottenham, the Red Devils have recruited Telles with the 27-year-old putting pen to paper on transfer deadline day. The Red Devils spent weeks pursuing the Brazilian, however there was a initial stand-off in […]