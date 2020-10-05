Skip Bayless: Eagles proved they're better than Cowboys in Week 4 win against 49ers | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

FOX Sports Monday, 5 October 2020
Skip Bayless: Eagles proved they're better than Cowboys in Week 4 win against 49ers | UNDISPUTEDThe Philadelphia Eagles pulled off an upset against the San Francisco 49ers last night thanks to Philly’s defense forcing 3 turnovers. The first win for the Eagles means they are now just 1-2-1 but that’s good enough to sit atop the NFC East in first place over the Dallas Cowboys. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Eagles win.
 The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off an upset against the San Francisco 49ers last night thanks to Philly’s defense forcing 3 turnovers. The first win for the Eagles means they are now just 1-2-1 but that’s good enough to sit atop the NFC East in first place over the Dallas Cowboys. Hear what Skip...

