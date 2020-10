Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady is creating 'belief' in Tampa Bay for the first time in franchise history | THE HERD Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Colin Cowherd discusses Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in week 4. Hear why Colin believes that Brady is creating 'belief' in Tampa Bay for the first time in franchise history. Colin Cowherd discusses Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in week 4. Hear why Colin believes that Brady is creating 'belief' in Tampa Bay for the first time in franchise history. 👓 View full article