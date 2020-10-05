Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020 Match 19: Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada help Delhi Capitals thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs

Zee News Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Marcus Stoinis notched up a half-century before Kagiso Rabada shone with the bowl to help Delhi Capitals crush Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 59 runs in Match 19 of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: RCB vs DC। DC vs RCB । DREAM11 IPL । IPL 2020 । IPL Prediction

RCB vs DC। DC vs RCB । DREAM11 IPL । IPL 2020 । IPL Prediction 04:19

 About the Video: Video Shows the Full Match Preview of the Match Between Royal Challengers bangalore vs Delhi Capitals of Dream11 IPL 2020. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Predicted 11, Winning Prediction, Dream11 IPL 2020 Etc. (Photo Credit- BCCI/Iplt20.com) RCBvsDC,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: 'We'll come back strong,' says Shreyas Iyer after losing match against MI [Video]

IPL 2020: 'We'll come back strong,' says Shreyas Iyer after losing match against MI

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer after losing match against Mumbai Indians said that the team will come back strong. Shreyas Iyer said, "From batting point of view, I think, we really paced the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH : Battle of Aussies as Smith's Rajasthan take on David Warner's Hyderabad [Video]

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH : Battle of Aussies as Smith's Rajasthan take on David Warner's Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad started the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League with a couple of defeats. However, the team, led by David Warner has climbed the ladder and made its way into the top four as..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:39Published
Chris Morris expresses happiness over his performance against CSK [Video]

Chris Morris expresses happiness over his performance against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris on October 11 expressed happiness over his stunning performance against Chennai Super Kings. "Big butterflies, fought like my test debut again...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada takes over Purple Cap from Chahal, Orange stays with KL Rahul

 Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continues to hold the Orange Cap while the Purple Cap is now with Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada following the conclusion of...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this