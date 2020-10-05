IPL 2020 Match 19: Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada help Delhi Capitals thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Marcus Stoinis notched up a half-century before Kagiso Rabada shone with the bowl to help Delhi Capitals crush Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 59 runs in Match 19 of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.
About the Video: Video Shows the Full Match Preview of the Match Between Royal Challengers bangalore vs Delhi Capitals of Dream11 IPL 2020. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Predicted 11, Winning Prediction, Dream11 IPL 2020 Etc. (Photo Credit- BCCI/Iplt20.com)
