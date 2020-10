You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Is Partey what Arsenal have been missing?



Following Arsenal's £45m signing of midfielder Thomas Partey, Raphael Honigstein and Dharmesh Sheth discuss their prospects on the Transfer Talk podcast. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:11 Published 1 day ago 'Partey one of best midfielders in Europe'



Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero says the £45m transfer of Thomas Partey is a very good signing for Arsenal and he is one of the best midfielders in Europe. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:28 Published 3 days ago Arsenal sign Thomas Partey



Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth confirms Arsenal have completed the signing of midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:34 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Kieran Trippier gives Arsenal fans exciting verdict on Thomas Partey transfer Arsenal have finally got the signing of Thomas Partey over the line after a summer-long pursuit from Atletico Madrid and Mikel Arteta is delighted to get his top...

Daily Star 3 days ago





Tweets about this