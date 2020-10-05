Global  
 

Kagiso Rabada bowls Delhi Capitals to win over Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mid-Day Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
South African speedster Kagiso Rabada picked four wickets for 24 runs to bowl Delhi Capitals (DC) to a 59-run win over Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and move the team to the top of the points table here on Monday.

DC now have eight points from five games, ahead of Mumbai Indians and RCB who are on six points...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: RCB vs DC। DC vs RCB । DREAM11 IPL । IPL 2020 । IPL Prediction

RCB vs DC। DC vs RCB । DREAM11 IPL । IPL 2020 । IPL Prediction 04:19

 About the Video: Video Shows the Full Match Preview of the Match Between Royal Challengers bangalore vs Delhi Capitals of Dream11 IPL 2020. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Predicted 11, Winning Prediction, Dream11 IPL 2020 Etc. (Photo Credit- BCCI/Iplt20.com) RCBvsDC,...

