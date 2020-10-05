Kagiso Rabada bowls Delhi Capitals to win over Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore
Monday, 5 October 2020 () South African speedster Kagiso Rabada picked four wickets for 24 runs to bowl Delhi Capitals (DC) to a 59-run win over Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and move the team to the top of the points table here on Monday.
DC now have eight points from five games, ahead of Mumbai Indians and RCB who are on six points...
