Umpire Angel Hernandez, who is suing MLB, will work Dodgers-Padres NLDS

CBS Sports Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Hernandez sued the MLB in 2017 for racial discrimination
Umpire suing MLB assigned to Dodgers-Padres

 Angel Hernandez, the umpire who is suing MLB, has been assigned to work the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
ESPN


