ALARIC SALTZMAN RT @CBSSportsMLB: Umpire Angel Hernandez, who is suing MLB, will work Dodgers-Padres NLDS https://t.co/EfLGhO13uY 23 minutes ago CBS Sports MLB Umpire Angel Hernandez, who is suing MLB, will work Dodgers-Padres NLDS https://t.co/EfLGhO13uY 35 minutes ago Donovan Brink Could it be that the rest of the league has realized he's simply a shitty umpire? https://t.co/oY8r0IASjh 38 minutes ago Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 MLB ⚾ Umpire suing MLB assigned to Dodgers-Padres https://t.co/SiepF2SS2w ► https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI √ https://t.co/nsgaGapJza 51 minutes ago Mike Fly Say, is it #AngelHernandez the ump that EVERYBODY hates? Umpire suing MLB assigned to Dodgers-Padres… https://t.co/1GWl1pMlZK 56 minutes ago Malutic Live Angel Hernandez, umpire who is suing MLB, assigned to Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres series https://t.co/MvJahTDTFg 1 hour ago Colorado Catchers Well, pitchers are going to have a BI zone to work w/ https://t.co/KLvEKksXpk: Angel Hernandez, umpire who is suing… https://t.co/BPOjvDBxZu 1 hour ago Trish Trust me dude.. it isn't racial. You. Just. Suck. https://t.co/jAcOHlyaYN 1 hour ago