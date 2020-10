You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner



As the ongoing IPL 2020 season is underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of crowd at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said it's.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40 Published 2 weeks ago Titans fans cheer team from afar during empty home opener



The Tennessee Titans' held their home opener on Sunday afternoon, but COVID-19 restrictions kept fans out of Nissan Stadium. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:11 Published 2 weeks ago EFL club gears up to welcome back fans



League Two club Walsall demonstrate social distancing and public healthprecautions inside the Banks' Stadium ahead of a planned return for limitedfans at upcoming fixtures. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this