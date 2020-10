Manchester United agree deal with Atalanta for Amad Diallo Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Atalanta to sign 18-year-old winger Amad Diallo. The Premier League club have said the Ivorian will join the club “at a later date, subject to medical, personal terms and work permit”. In a statement on their official website, the club also said they had been tracking Diallo since […] 👓 View full article