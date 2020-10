Jack Wilshere teases he will train with non-league minnows Hitchin Town after leaving West Ham Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Jack Wilshere has joked he will train with non-league minnows Hitchin Town after leaving West Ham. The midfielder and the Hammers mutually agreed to terminate his contract on Monday’s transfer deadline day. And Hitchin Town were quick to cheekily offer themselves to Wilshere if he wishes to train and remain fit while he searches for […] 👓 View full article

