Manchester United enjoy busy transfer deadline day as Facundo Pellistri becomes FIFTH Red Devils signing after Alex Telles, Willy Kambwala, Amad Diallo and Edinson Cavani Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Manchester United worked tirelessly on transfer deadline day and managed to get a mammoth FIVE signings completed before the 11pm deadline. Alex Telles, the left-back, was first through the door, joining from Porto after a transfer saga which has rumbled on for months and months. It is understood a fee of £13.5million, plus £1.8m in […] 👓 View full article

