Manchester United enjoy busy transfer deadline day as Facundo Pellistri becomes FIFTH Red Devils signing after Alex Telles, Willy Kambwala, Amad Diallo and Edinson Cavani
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Manchester United worked tirelessly on transfer deadline day and managed to get a mammoth FIVE signings completed before the 11pm deadline. Alex Telles, the left-back, was first through the door, joining from Porto after a transfer saga which has rumbled on for months and months. It is understood a fee of £13.5million, plus £1.8m in […]
Manchester United confirmed the signing of former PSG star Edinson Cavani late on transfer deadline day with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted to... Daily Star Also reported by •Football FanCast