Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United enjoy busy transfer deadline day as Facundo Pellistri becomes FIFTH Red Devils signing after Alex Telles, Willy Kambwala, Amad Diallo and Edinson Cavani

talkSPORT Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Manchester United worked tirelessly on transfer deadline day and managed to get a mammoth FIVE signings completed before the 11pm deadline. Alex Telles, the left-back, was first through the door, joining from Porto after a transfer saga which has rumbled on for months and months. It is understood a fee of £13.5million, plus £1.8m in […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move

Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move 00:58

 A look at the latest signings and rumours on transfer deadline day, as Evertonmake their fifth purchase of the summer.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Transfer Deadline Day: Round-up [Video]

Transfer Deadline Day: Round-up

Take a look at all the transfers from deadline day, including Thomas Partey toArsenal and Edinson Cavani to Manchester United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published
The story of Deadline Day [Video]

The story of Deadline Day

A look back at all the drama throughout transfer Deadline Day.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:29Published
Telles: I'll give everything at Man Utd [Video]

Telles: I'll give everything at Man Utd

Alex Telles says he will 'give everything' at Manchester United after the Brazil left-back signed for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side on deadline day. Pictures from MUTV.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Incoming Manchester United signing Edinson Cavani is BETTER than current Red Devils star Anthony Martial, claims talkSPORT host Adrian Durham

 Adrian Durham insists Manchester United’s incoming signing Edinson Cavani is BETTER than current Red Devils ace Anthony Martial. The 33-year-old striker is set...
talkSPORT

Manchester United to sign TWO Uruguayans in one day as Red Devils trigger Facundo Pellistri’s release clause ahead of Edinson Cavani joining

 Manchester United look set to sign Facundo Pellistri on transfer deadline day having triggered the Penarol winger’s release clause. talkSPORT understands the...
talkSPORT

Solskjaer outlines what Cavani will give Man Utd after move finally confirmed

 Manchester United confirmed the signing of former PSG star Edinson Cavani late on transfer deadline day with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted to...
Daily Star Also reported by •Football FanCast

Tweets about this