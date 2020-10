Santos 15/8 to beat Corinthians in Wednesday’s Brazil Serie A showdown Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Competition: Brazil Serie A Market: Santos win Odds: 15/8 @ 888sport With a real chance to cash in on their recent purple patch and break into the Copa Libertadores spots, Santos will travel to the Neo Química Arena on Wednesday night. Starting with the hosts, while Corinthians might have just about missed out on securing a […] 👓 View full article

