Astros break ALDS Game 1 open with four-run 5th inning, lead Athletics 7-5 Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Houston Astros broke Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series vs. the Oakland Athletics open in the 5th inning, scoring four runs and taking a 7-5 lead. George Springer started it off with an RBI double, followed by Jose Altuve's two-run single and a Michael Brantley RBI single. The Houston Astros broke Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series vs. the Oakland Athletics open in the 5th inning, scoring four runs and taking a 7-5 lead. George Springer started it off with an RBI double, followed by Jose Altuve's two-run single and a Michael Brantley RBI single. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this