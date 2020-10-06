|
IPL 2020: Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out with muscle injury, doubtful for Oz tour
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Sunrisers Hyderabad's senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a thigh muscle injury which could also end his hopes of being a part of the Indian team's tour of Australia later this year. Bhuvneshwar sustained the injury while bowling the 19th over of Chennai Super Kings' innings during their...
