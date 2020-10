You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Clay Travis: There's no way Patriots are winning on the road against Chiefs | FOX BET LIVE



The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to continue their undefeated season by defeating a Cam Newton-less New England Patriots. Clay Travis explains why he thinks an Andy Reid - Patrick Mahomes duo will be.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:22 Published 5 hours ago Chiefs, Patriots game rescheduled for Monday night



Chiefs, Patriots game rescheduled for Monday night Credit: KMBC Duration: 02:22 Published 12 hours ago Another round of COVID-19 testing for Chiefs and Patriots



Negative test results needed before Chiefs-Patriots game is rescheduled Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:16 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this