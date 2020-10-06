IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra ruled out with finger injury
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Delhi Capitals' experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra was on Monday ruled out of the rest of the current IPL season due to an injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand, dealing a blow to the team.
The 37-year-old cricketer, who has represented Delhi and Hyderabad franchises in all 13 IPL seasons, sustained a flexor tendon...
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. R Ashwin reacted on Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League 2020 with a tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand. He said, "Amit will be dearly missed in this team, he is the legend...
