Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra ruled out with finger injury

Mid-Day Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Delhi Capitals' experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra was on Monday ruled out of the rest of the current IPL season due to an injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand, dealing a blow to the team.

The 37-year-old cricketer, who has represented Delhi and Hyderabad franchises in all 13 IPL seasons, sustained a flexor tendon...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: He will be missed in team: Ashwin after Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 following injury

He will be missed in team: Ashwin after Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 following injury 01:36

 Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. R Ashwin reacted on Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League 2020 with a tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand. He said, "Amit will be dearly missed in this team, he is the legend...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers lauds Washington Sundar, says 'his bowling is amazing' [Video]

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers lauds Washington Sundar, says 'his bowling is amazing'

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers lauded the performance of all-rounder Washington Sundar. He said, "His bowling is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) to face on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. Delhi Capitals team players left the hotel. The 19th IPL match of 2020 will be played at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
RCB vs DC। DC vs RCB । DREAM11 IPL । IPL 2020 । IPL Prediction [Video]

RCB vs DC। DC vs RCB । DREAM11 IPL । IPL 2020 । IPL Prediction

About the Video: Video Shows the Full Match Preview of the Match Between Royal Challengers bangalore vs Delhi Capitals of Dream11 IPL 2020. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report,..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 04:19Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra out of IPL after finger injury

 India and Delhi Capitals' leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season after injuring his finger against the...
News24

Big blow for Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra out of Indian Premier League 2020 with fractured finger

 The 37-year-old leggie, sustained the injury while going for a low return catch offered by KKR batsman Nitish Rana in the October 3 game. He was in pain but did...
Zee News

Amit Mishra to miss rest of IPL 2020 for Delhi Capitals due to finger injury

 One of the most experienced campaigners in the IPL, Mishra had looked in fine form and was almost unplayable in Sharjah in the last game against KKR even as...
DNA


Tweets about this