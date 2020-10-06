Global  
 

Delhi Capitals thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Chasing a stiff target of 197 for victory, RCB's hopes of a grandstand finish went up in smoke early in the innings and they ended with 137/9. After the heroics of Prithvi Shaw (42, 23b, 5x4, 2x6) and Marcus Stoinis (53 n.o., 26, 6x4, 2x6), the DC bowlers turned on the heat.
