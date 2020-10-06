Global  
 

Lindsey Vonn: I've had people question what I'm doing since I was seven

Mid-Day Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Former American Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn feels that the best way to get back at critics is by proving them wrong.

The Olympic gold medal-winning skier said that she is used to being criticised as it began when she was just seven. "Anytime someone said I couldn't do something, that kicked my determination and drive into turbo...
