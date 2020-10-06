|
EPL: My worst day at Manchester United, says Solskjaer after 1-6 Spurs rout
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Manchester United's humiliating 6-1 home defeat to Tottenham on Sunday as the worst feeling in 15 years at the club as a player, coach and manager. Tottenham cashed in on Anthony Martial's first-half red card to inflict United's worst defeat since 2011 as Jose Mourinho enjoyed a dream return to Old...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this