EPL: My worst day at Manchester United, says Solskjaer after 1-6 Spurs rout

Mid-Day Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Manchester United's humiliating 6-1 home defeat to Tottenham on Sunday as the worst feeling in 15 years at the club as a player, coach and manager. Tottenham cashed in on Anthony Martial's first-half red card to inflict United's worst defeat since 2011 as Jose Mourinho enjoyed a dream return to Old...
News video: Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings

Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings 01:50

 Manchester United sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.

