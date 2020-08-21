Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NHL Draft 2020: Why Alexis Lafreniere is the consensus top overall pick

CBS Sports Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The 18-year-old Canadian winger projects to be the league's next big superstar
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

No.1 NFL Quarterbacks [Video]

No.1 NFL Quarterbacks

When the Bengals made Joe Burrow the No. 1 overall pick, it signaled a new day for the franchise. But Joe isn’t the first QB to go first in the draft. The road is sometimes treacherous for top..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:13Published
Michael Rapaport blames James Dolan & karma after Knicks fall to 8th pick in NBA Draft Lottery [Video]

Michael Rapaport blames James Dolan & karma after Knicks fall to 8th pick in NBA Draft Lottery

The NBA draft lottery happened las night, and the New York Knicks had a 37 % chance to grab a top-4 pick in last night’s lottery. Instead, despite having the 6th-worst record this season, New York..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:46Published

Related news from verified sources

NHL mock draft 2020 by Newsday's Colin Stephenson and Andrew Gross

 The Rangers have the first overall pick, and while GM Jeff Gorton wouldn't say it, they will almost certainly select Alexis Lafreniere, a 6-1 left wing from the...
Newsday


Tweets about this

tytybakes

tyler RT @based_shesty: THE NEW YORK RANGERS DRAFT ALEXIS LAFRENIERE TODAY https://t.co/zlm5eeNjHE 2 minutes ago

gistvile

Gist Vile NHL Draft 2020 madness is only threat to Rangers taking Alexis Lafreniere https://t.co/GZBc0ik8Zm 16 minutes ago

TylerCyran

LIVE,LAF,LOVE RT @McFaddenPC: ‘Twas the night before the NHL Draft, when all through the house not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The blue sw… 18 minutes ago

maxtoscano1

Max Toscano. Thank you Henrik Lundqvist RT @Kmall2001: With the First Pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft. The New York Rangers are proud to select.. from Rimouski Oceanic Alexis Laf… 25 minutes ago