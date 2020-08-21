NHL Draft 2020: Why Alexis Lafreniere is the consensus top overall pick

tyler RT @based_shesty: THE NEW YORK RANGERS DRAFT ALEXIS LAFRENIERE TODAY https://t.co/zlm5eeNjHE 2 minutes ago Gist Vile NHL Draft 2020 madness is only threat to Rangers taking Alexis Lafreniere https://t.co/GZBc0ik8Zm 16 minutes ago LIVE,LAF,LOVE RT @McFaddenPC: ‘Twas the night before the NHL Draft, when all through the house not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The blue sw… 18 minutes ago Max Toscano. Thank you Henrik Lundqvist RT @Kmall2001: With the First Pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft. The New York Rangers are proud to select.. from Rimouski Oceanic Alexis Laf… 25 minutes ago