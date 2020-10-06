Global  
 

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham sorry after breaking COVID-19 rules at party

Mid-Day Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Chelsea's Tammy Abraham has apologised after footage emerged of him attending a party with England teammates Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho in an apparent breach of COVID-19 rules. The Sun newspaper published the video, which appears to show the three players at a gathering in London with more than six people present on...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: England trio’s training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports

England trio’s training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports 01:07

 Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho’s arrival to England duty hasbeen delayed following reports the three players attended a party in breach ofcoronavirus regulations. The two Chelsea players and Sancho were seen in avideo published by The Sun at a party in London with more than six people...

