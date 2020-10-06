Chelsea's Tammy Abraham sorry after breaking COVID-19 rules at party
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Chelsea's Tammy Abraham has apologised after footage emerged of him attending a party with England teammates Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho in an apparent breach of COVID-19 rules. The Sun newspaper published the video, which appears to show the three players at a gathering in London with more than six people present on...
