Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alisson ahead of Everton derby

The Sport Review Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker won’t be available for Liverpool FC’s short trip to Everton in the Merseyside derby after the international break. The defending Premier League champions suffered an embarrassing 7-2 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday evening in the absence of their first-choice goalkeeper. Liverpool FC’s number two […]
