Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alisson ahead of Everton derby
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker won’t be available for Liverpool FC’s short trip to Everton in the Merseyside derby after the international break. The defending Premier League champions suffered an embarrassing 7-2 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday evening in the absence of their first-choice goalkeeper. Liverpool FC’s number two […]
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions were left stunned as Ollie Watkinsregistered a first-half hat-trick and John McGinn, Ross Barkley and...