Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Redknapp urges David Sullivan and David Gold to sell West Ham after Hammers fail to sign a single player on transfer deadline day

talkSPORT Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Harry Redknapp has urged David Sullivan and David Gold to sell West Ham United and let ‘someone with massive money’ take over at the club. The Hammers narrowly avoided relegation last term and were led to safety by David Moyes in his second stint in east London. Despite declaring he wanted to build a young […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harry: Odemwingie QPR saga my fault! [Video]

Harry: Odemwingie QPR saga my fault!

Harry Redknapp, who was QPR manager at the time, says he was to blame as Peter Odemwingie turned up at QPR, even though a deal hadn't been agreed with his club West Brom during the 2013 January..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:48Published
10 Things David Dobrik Can't Live Without [Video]

10 Things David Dobrik Can't Live Without

There are a few things David Dobrik can't live without when he's at home. From Suave Kids Shampoo and disposable cameras to his mini Tesla and (not a) flamethrower, these are David's essentials...

Credit: GQ     Duration: 12:05Published
DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie - David Attenborough and Michael Palin in Conversation [Video]

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie - David Attenborough and Michael Palin in Conversation

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie - David Attenborough and Michael Palin in Conversation One man has seen more of the natural world than any other. This unique feature documentary is his..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this