Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

French Open: Novak Djokovic, Tsitsipas advance to quarters

Mid-Day Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
French Open: Novak Djokovic, Tsitsipas advance to quartersWorld number one Novak Djokovic has entered the quarterfinals of the French Open, defeating 15th seed Karen Khachanov of Russia in his fourth-round contest.

On Monday, Djokovic defeated 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 over the Russian 15th seed in a match that lasted for two hours and 23 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier. He will now face...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session [Video]

Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session

Novak Djokovic trains on Court Phillipe Chatrier as he fine tunes prep ahead of the French Open which begins on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:09Published
Djokovic: I've moved on from US Open [Video]

Djokovic: I've moved on from US Open

Novak Djokovic says having a tournament so soon after his US Open disqualification helped him mentally as he won the Italian Open in Rome.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Djokovic beats Khachanov to reach French Open quarters for record 11th straight year

 Novak Djokovic reached the French Open quarter-finals for the 11th consecutive year, extending his own Open-era record at the tournament. Facing his toughest...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this