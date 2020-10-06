|
|
|
French Open: Novak Djokovic, Tsitsipas advance to quarters
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
World number one Novak Djokovic has entered the quarterfinals of the French Open, defeating 15th seed Karen Khachanov of Russia in his fourth-round contest.
On Monday, Djokovic defeated 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 over the Russian 15th seed in a match that lasted for two hours and 23 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier. He will now face...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?
Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title.
Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open.
Nadal has an unparalleled record at..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36Published
|
|
Djokovic: I've moved on from US Open
Novak Djokovic says having a tournament so soon after his US Open disqualification helped him mentally as he won the Italian Open in Rome.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:30Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|