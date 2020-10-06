French Open: Novak Djokovic, Tsitsipas advance to quarters

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?



Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session



Novak Djokovic trains on Court Phillipe Chatrier as he fine tunes prep ahead of the French Open which begins on Sunday. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:09 Published 1 week ago Djokovic: I've moved on from US Open



Novak Djokovic says having a tournament so soon after his US Open disqualification helped him mentally as he won the Italian Open in Rome. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Djokovic beats Khachanov to reach French Open quarters for record 11th straight year Novak Djokovic reached the French Open quarter-finals for the 11th consecutive year, extending his own Open-era record at the tournament. Facing his toughest...

CBC.ca 16 hours ago





Tweets about this