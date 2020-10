Watford confirm Danny Welbeck’s release on free transfer after just one season at Vicarage Road Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Watford have confirmed that they have reached a mutual agreement with Danny Welbeck to terminate his contract. The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker was earning a reported £100,000-a-week, a figure the club were unable to continue paying out. In a statement, the Championship side said: “Watford FC confirms that it has reached an agreement to […] 👓 View full article

