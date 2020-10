Villa transfer saga finally ends as club terminate keeper contract Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Aston Villa transfers - The latest round-up of stories via BirminghamLive, including Villa taking aim at Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness following the 7-2 victory over Liverpool. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this