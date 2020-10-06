Global  
 

Watch Arsenal signing Thomas Partey toy with Liverpool pair Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum in dominant Anfield masterclass as stats show he is one of Europe’s best

Thomas Partey completed a dramatic deadline day move to Arsenal in a move which signals a new era in north London. The 27-year-old left Atletico Madrid when his £45million buyout clause was met with little more than half an hour remaining before the 11pm deadline on Monday evening. Partey, who will wear the No.18 shirt […]
 Arsenal seal permanent signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, with Lucas Torreira going the opposite way and Matteo Guendouzi joining Hertha Berlin on respective loan deals.

