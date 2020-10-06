Global  
 

Alex Telles to Manchester United: New £13m ‘phenomenon’ star is a goal and assist king who Roberto Carlos loves

talkSPORT Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Manchester United enjoyed a hectic and successful transfer deadline day, signing several players including a much-needed new defender in Alex Telles. Following their torrid start to the new season, United desperately needed to bolster their leaky defence. And the Red Devils landed £13.5million left-back Telles, who has emerged as one of the finest attacking full-backs in […]
News video: Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings

Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings 01:50

 Manchester United sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.

Alex Telles: Manchester United complete £18m signing of former Chelsea transfer target who Roberto Carlos loves from Porto

 Manchester United have strengthened their defence with the £18million signing of Porto left-back Alex Telles. One day after conceding six times to Tottenham,...
talkSPORT


