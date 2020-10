WWE superstar Mustafa Ali revealed as the shock leader of Retribution on RAW Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Retribution’s journey in WWE has been a strange one thus far, but on RAW this week they got some sorely needed direction. WWE superstar Mustafa Ali has been revealed as their leader as he led the charge against the Hurt Business last night. Retribution has been running riot in WWE for several months now, but […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this