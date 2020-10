Brendan M Hayes RT @YankeesWFAN: When I was 21 I was just looking forward to Thursdays at @TheGaff_PSU. Deivi Garcia will be starting Game 2 of the ALDS. 15 hours ago

Dominick A. Scarfogliero RT @YankeesWFAN: When I was 21 I was just looking forward to Thursdays at @TheGaff_PSU. Deivi Garcia will be starting Game 2 of the ALDS.… 16 hours ago

Sweeny Murti When I was 21 I was just looking forward to Thursdays at @TheGaff_PSU. Deivi Garcia will be starting Game 2 of the… https://t.co/D2mnCaj7bC 16 hours ago

Patrick(From the Bronx To Belfast) a Yankees tale⚾ RT @NYYSportsTalk: The #Yankees just announced that Deivi Garcia will start Game 2 and Masahiro Tanaka will start Game 3 of the ALDS. 17 hours ago

Justin Shackil When he takes the mound in Game 2 tomorrow, Deivi Garcia will become the youngest postseason starting pitcher in Ya… https://t.co/mVHvJzzKRk 17 hours ago

Alan McNeer RT @RyanFieldABC: Aaron Boone just announced Deivi Garcia will be the Game 2 starter. Masahiro Tanaka will start Game 3. Whoa. #NYYforNY 17 hours ago

Yankees 2020 @me_think_free Just announced that Deivi Garcia will be game 2 starter. Tanaka will pitch game 3. Amazing rise for the young pitcher 17 hours ago