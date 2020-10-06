Global  
 

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju sanctions Rs 5 lakh each to help UP boxer Sunil Chauhan, archer Neeraj Chauhan

Zee News Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
While archer Neeraj Chauhan has won the silver medal in 50m in Senior Archery Championship 2018 and won a medal at the 65th National School Games 2020, his brother Sunil Chauhan is a boxer and won the gold medal at the Khelo India University Games in 2020.
