Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju sanctions Rs 5 lakh each to help UP boxer Sunil Chauhan, archer Neeraj Chauhan
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () While archer Neeraj Chauhan has won the silver medal in 50m in Senior Archery Championship 2018 and won a medal at the 65th National School Games 2020, his brother Sunil Chauhan is a boxer and won the gold medal at the Khelo India University Games in 2020.
Sports Ministry of India has come forward to extend financial support to Uttar Pradesh boxer Sunil Chauhan and his brother, archer Neeraj Chauhan who were facing a financial crunch after their father lost his job due to coronavirus pandemic. The athlete's family was forced to sell vegetables to make...
