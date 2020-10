Canadiens waive seldom-used defenceman Karl Alzner for purpose of buyout Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Karl Alzner on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the remainder of his contract. The free agent market opens Friday at 12 p.m. ET. 👓 View full article

